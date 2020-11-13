Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... what business is shown and its location? This is the Ben Franklin store located in what today is Casa De Oro. Today Ben's 5 & Dime is located just to the north at the end of the block. Ben's one of those places that can surprise you with all they carry. The photo also shows Holcomb Pharmacy. I notice several bikes parked on the street in this photo. Today we see bikes from the Raccoon Valley Trail, those shown would likely be from Perry kids riding around downtown. I also notice no social distance or masks to be seen.

Next Week

Did You Know... who is shown in this photo and where it was taken?