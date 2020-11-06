Health and Wellness: Quit Day

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Set a reminder on your phone that the third Thursday of November is your day to quit smoking. Even quitting for a single day is a step toward better physical and financial health.

Quitting smoking has both immediate and long-term benefits at any age:

Save money

Cheaper insurance

Food tastes better

Breath, clothes, and hair smell better

Whiter teeth

Healthier kids and pets

The 2020 version of the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 19 will be more individualized, with socially distanced supports such as online resources and tools. For more information, see https://www.cancer.org/healthy/stay-away-from-tobacco/great-american-smokeout.html. Quitline Iowa offers free coaching by phone, text, email or chat. Enroll at https://quitlineiowa.org/en-US/.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has developed a free tobacco cessation program for youth who smoke and/or vape. Text “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989.

Check with your insurance company (or talk to your Human Resources office at work) to see if smoking cessation treatments such as nicotine patches or gum are covered.

You can turn your efforts to quit smoking into something bigger than yourself. Consider donating to your local food pantry or other community charity the money you save from not using tobacco or smokeless nicotine products. It’s a win-win.