Larry Vodenik
Special to The Chief
Did You Know... what business is shown and where it was located? This is inside your Perry Hy-Vee, on 1st Street in the First Perry Plaza, from 1977. I saw the Governor proclaim October as Hy-Vee Month in Iowa, with Hy-Vee celebrating 90 years of service to Iowa. Your Perry Hy-Vee has been serving the Perry community since 1977. With all these dates to recognize, I'm looking forward to starting my 20th year of helping my Hy-Vee be involved in this community. I am proud to be a part of all, our Perry Hy-Vee has done to support this community, its children and schools every year. From Santa visits to Halloween and soon Veterans Day, your Hy-Vee is always there to celebrate, inform, recognize and assist in times of need. Your Perry Hy-Vee, more than just groceries, supporting our community in so many ways.

