Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... who these two cute kids are from 1954 and why they were shown in the Perry Chief? This is from an A&E Dairy advertisement that featured Sherry and Lyle Hawn, two local kids from Perry. The thing I remember most from that time was the aluminum box that set outside your door for home milk deliveries. Perry also had ice, bread and other goods delivered to your home. This was an era when most families only had one car, when dad drove to work, those deliveries were how mom got the things she needed.

