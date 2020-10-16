Larry Vodenik

Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this photo from 1908 was taken, and what is shown? The Perry Library was host to a visit by Democratic nominee for president, William Jennings Bryan, in October 1908. He spoke on the Library steps but lost his presidential bid. With all the excitement with the election this year, it seemed like a good time to look back in time. I cannot see if people are wearing masks, but nobody has social distance in place. Just a reminder to be sure and vote.

Next Week

Did You Know... who these 2 cute kids are from 1954 and why they were shown in the Perry Chief?