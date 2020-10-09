Larry Vodenik - Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this business was located? This is The Thymes Remembered Tea Room and Calico Shops at 1020 Otley St. This business brought a great many visitors to Perry. The Tea Room was a must-visit stop for everyone coming to our town. Now, to be honest, I never frequented the Tea Room very often. I did take my wife and my mother there for special occasions. I do have fond memories of the Tea Room and Ramona Birdsell, the owner, and its well-known hostess.

