Larry Vodenik - Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this business was located and what it was called? This an inside shot of Holcomb's Pharmacy. Located at 1209 2nd Street, it was also home to Dooley Drug and Stoners Drug. What I like most about this photo is that it shows a bit of the soda fountain. Pharmacy Fountains are another of the things I miss from growing up in Perry. Stopping to get a fountain Coke or Green River was one of my favorite treats. Holcomb's also had a magazine and comic book rack at the front of the store, what else could a young boy ask? Growing up in Perry was great.

