Health and Wellness: Take a walk

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Public Health

Your doctor will give you two thumbs up if you increase your steps per day. Walking is good for your heart, bones, balance, and can decrease risk of diabetes, cancer and high cholesterol. Walking is one of the easiest ways to achieve the goal of 30 minutes of activity daily. You don’t need special clothes, equipment, or a membership. Just head out the door.

The 10th annual Iowa Healthiest State Walk is coming up. In past years, everyone was encouraged to form a team with classmates, co-workers and community groups to walk as a large group.

For 2020, you are encouraged to walk on Oct. 7 as part of a registered “team,” but not necessarily walking side-by-side with your teammates. Families who are home together because of the COVID-19 pandemic can form a family team and walk together. Or you can try a socially distanced virtual team, with members walking separately, connected through social media. You may choose the location and the time for your walk that day.

To register your team for Oct. 7, go to http://www.iowahealthieststate.com/events/annual-walk and click on Register Your Walk. You may also search for a team to join on the same website.