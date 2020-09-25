Larry Vodenik - Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this building was located and what its purpose was? This is the Reynolds Icehouse it was located just east of Pattee Park along the railroad line that was then in use. In the time prior to electric refrigerators, you needed ice to keep food cold. This is where you got that ice. People picked it up here, but they delivered as well. I remember as a young boy, several of us kids stopping there, if we hung around long enough, they would chop off some chunks of ice for us, if we went away. That chunk of ice was a great treat on a hot Perry afternoon.

Next Week

Did You Know... where this business was located and what it was called?