Larry Vodenik - Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where Perry Bottling was located? The bottling plant was located at 919 Railroad Street. The first Perry Bottling works opened in 1881, the name changed several times, finally becoming Powell Bottling. Growing up in the 50s or 60s in Perry, you must remember Grapette and Sun-Drop. Now both are still made today, just not in Perry or even in Iowa. It is funny how tastes and smells have so much to do with our memories. I can still taste Mrs. Councils' popcorn, Green Rivers, even the water you got from the 24-hour fountain in front of the Perry Water Works. What tastes of Perry do you remember?

