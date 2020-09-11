Larry Vodenik - Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where Hall Bros was located and the type of business it was? This is a photo of Hall Bros. Dry Cleaners located at 2621 Willis next to Casey's. They earlier had been located at 1118 Willis next door to the First National Bank. When I was a young boy, I remember at Christmas time, visiting their first location downtown. They had great window displays every Christmas, with displays that moved and even had a toy train to view. Growing up the stores had lots of wonderful window displays all year long.

