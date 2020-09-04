Larry Vodenik - Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this photo was taken and what business was shown? The Perry Northwestern Bell Telephone office at 1215 Warford Street. This is home to Mary Rose today. You can see La Poste in the background. Perry got its first phones in 1884, and by 1896 there were 70 phone customers in Perry. This building served as the location where phone operators connected Perry customers. Later when dial service arrived, they moved to 1424 Willis. I love old Perry newspaper ads; the very old ones show Perry's phone numbers with only 2 or 3 digits. Now we carry our phones everywhere we go.

