Larry Vodenik - Special to The Chief

Did You Know... where this photo was taken and the business that is shown? This is the northeast corner of 1st Ave. and Warford. This was home to Gib Smith Moving & Storage, from 1952 to 1971. In the era prior to the storage units like we have today, this is how you stored your treasures. To the right of Smith's Storage, you can see the Perry Bowl in the background. Today there are a few of the newer storage units that you drive up to and open their overhead door. Now you do all the work yourself, back in the day, Gib and his crew would have done it for you.

