Health and Wellness: Disaster assistance

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Public Health

In addition to the financial and emotional impact of a pandemic, Central Iowans are facing the aftermath of a natural disaster that has caused the loss of housing, food supplies and more.

The Iowa Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program can provide financial help for households at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. You may apply for reimbursement for temporary housing, loss of personal property, home repairs, or food loss as a direct result of the Aug. 10 storm. Contact Dallas County Health Navigation for the application. (515-993-3750 or phn@dallascountyiowa.gov.)

New Opportunities can help you develop and carry out a plan for such things as finding financial help for roof repairs, or replacing spoiled food. Call 515-465-5185 or the main office at 712-830-0836.

If your family is already receiving Food Assistance, get help replacing food with a one-page application at https://dhs.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/Food_Replacement_Form_470-2920.pdf?081220201858.

If you receive WIC, any WIC food purchased from Aug. 1-10 and then spoiled by the storm or power outage may be replaced. Call your local WIC agency by Aug. 31.

Don’t overlook the emotional toll of a natural disaster. The Red Cross Disaster Helpline is there to help. Call 800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.