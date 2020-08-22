Larry Vodenik - Special to The Chief

Did You Know… what business is shown in this photo, and what business is now in that location? This is a photo of a jewelry store interior, the Milliken & Major Jewelry store. My files show the address as 1213 2nd St. This location was also home to Bacons Jewelry and today is home to the Proletariat. If you have not visited this new watering hole, you are in for a nice surprise. They have a unique decor and an outdoor curbside patio. My wife and I have visited several times for pizza. I had a pizza shop here in Perry for 25 years and will tell as someone who knows, they have a great pizza. Don’t take my word for it, check it out yourself.

Next Week

Did You Know… where this photo was taken and the business that is shown?