Fernando Cubillo-Rizo - Perry

Fernando Cubillo-Rizo, age 52 of Perry, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home in Perry, IA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. with visitation following the Mass until 1 p.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Perry. A service with burial will be held later at Green Lawn Funeral Home Southwest in Bakersfield, CA. Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.