Death Notice

Helen Bice, age 87 of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA. A memorial service in her honor will be held a later date. Burial will be in the Woodward Cemetery at Woodward, IA. Memorials will be given to the Helen Bice Scholarship Fund and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.