Services Notice

Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Marilyn Elaine Hunter, 76, of Saint Charles. Marilyn died August 24, 2020 at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Coon Rapids. Masks or face coverings are required.