Raymond 'Ray' Rooney - Perry

Obituary

Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery following the mass. Ray passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Dallas County Hospital.

Raymond Lyons Rooney was born May 31, 1928 in Perry, IA the son of James Patrick and Mary June (Lyons – Moran) Rooney. He was a lifelong resident of Perry and graduated from St. Patrick High School. Ray married Marilyn Baker on January 7, 1950 in Perry, IA.

Ray was a farmer south of Perry for many years and he also was the manager of the state-owned Liquor Store in Perry for a number of years before retiring.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marilyn on January 6, 2004; one sister, Margaret Hake and one brother J. Norman Rooney.

Ray is survived by his daughter Marsha (Chuck) Mueggenberg of Hamilton, OH; son, Steve (Melissa) Rooney of Robinsville, N.C.; five grandchildren Todd (Amber) Mueggenberg of Hamilton, OH, Jill (Jade) Maasch of Loveland, CO, Emma Rooney of Buffalo. NY, Katelin (Zach) Cummings of Harlem, GA, Noah of Nashville TN, and seven great grandchildren, Eric, Tyler, Rian, Jack, Annie, Mason and Levi.

Memorials will be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church and sympathy notes for the family may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home, Perry, IA. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net