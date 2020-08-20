Obituary

Private Graveside Services for Wendell Lindahl were held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Highland Township Cemetery in Bayard, Iowa with military rites done by the United States Navy Funeral Honors. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry was in charge of these arrangements.

Wendell Lindahl, son of Andrew Lindahl and Ida Mae Hupp Lindahl, was born July 2, 1926 in Glidden, Iowa and died August 15, 2020 at Spring Valley Retirement Center in Perry, Iowa at the age of 94 years 1 month and 13 days old.

Wendell grew up in rural Carroll County, Iowa just south of Glidden on a farm, then to another farm just North of Coon Rapids. He attended Country School in Coon Rapids through the eighth grade. Wendell enlisted in the United States Navy on November 14, 1944 and was a Gunner’s Mate Third Class. He was honorably discharged on July 2, 1946 and was always a proud Navy Veteran.

Wendell met the love of his life Mary Maxine Godwin and the two were united in marriage on October 20, 1950 at the Methodist Church in Jefferson, Iowa. The couple was blessed with a son Allen and daughter Cynda. The family lived in Coon Rapids, Bayard, Perry, and Jefferson.

Wendell worked for the Railroad, Oscar Meyer for 17 years, farmed grain and livestock, had a milk route for Flynn Dairy and then retired in November of 1988. After retiring he bought a motor home and traveled South.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; wife Maxine; granddaughter Jody Rae Coenen; brothers and sisters Eloise, Edith, Ethel and Donna Marie, Clifton, Raymond, and Wayne.

He is survived by his son Allen Ray Lindahl (Cindy) of Perry; daughter Cynda Duff (Paul) of Perry; six grandchildren: Robert Allen Lindahl of Jefferson, Josh Duff (Jen) of Manning, Brandon Duff of Des Moines, Nicholas Duff of Perry, Tami Tabor (Rick) of Minnesota and Holly Bellon (Hunter) of Ames; several great-grandchildren; his granddaughter Jody’s husband Shane Coenen of Urbandale; sisters Judy of Arizona and Phyllis of Omaha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials in Wendell’s name may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home – 1417 2nd St., P.O. Box #204 – Perry, IA 50220