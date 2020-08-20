Becky Haymond - Perry, formerly of Winterset

Services Notice

Becky Haymond, 69, of Perry, formerly of Winterset, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Funeral Service will begin 10:00 a.m Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the McDonald Chase Cemetery. Due to CDC recommendations, please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are strongly recommended but are not required. If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.caldwellparrish.com on Becky’s tribute wall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that children’s books and toys be donated in memory of Becky’s love for teaching children. The family plans to donate these items to local daycare centers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com