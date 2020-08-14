Frederick 'Fred' Peterson - Perry

Obituary

Fred Peterson, age 89 of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. A memorial service in his honor will be held later. Memorials given will go for Youth Education at Forest Park Museum or the Perry Parks Department Tree Nursery and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Frederick "Fred" Frank Peterson was born on May 15, 1931 at Perry, IA to Robert Frederick and Mildred Alice (George) Peterson. He graduated from the Perry High School with the class of 1949. On September 12, 1954, he was united in marriage to Mary Jean McCain at Council Bluffs, IA. Fred worked at Thriftway grocery store in Perry while in high school. During the Korean War he served in the United States Army. After returning home he worked for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 33 years, owned and operated the Telephone Service Company for 5 years, worked at the Dallas County Hospital for 2 years and the Perry Community School for 7 years.

He was a member of the Community of Christ Church and the Otley Masonic Lodge #299 and the Pioneer Telephone retirees. He enjoyed being an Amateur Radio Operator starting in 1956 until present and coaching the Boxing Club for the Perry Elks. Fred volunteered at Forest Park Museum for 20 years and for the Big Buddy program for 4 years. Throughout his lifetime he raised Chinchilla's, kept honeybees, and raised sweet corn, strawberries, and roses. He loved to relax mowing his lawn. However, his greatest joy was his being with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Fred was proud that he was able to serve in Korea and then in the reserve for 6 years after his honorable discharge.

In death he rejoins his parents, Robert and Mildred Peterson and a niece, Lisa.

Left to cherish Fred’s memory are his wife Mary, Perry, IA, sons, Robert (Lori) Peterson, Iowa City, IA, and Eric (Betsy) Peterson, Perry, IA, grandchildren, Seth (McKenzie) Peterson, Forest Grove, OR, Sven Peterson and his companion Maddie Burkhardt, Perry, IA and Nina and Nicole Peterson, Iowa City, IA, great grandchildren, Mable and Henry Peterson, Forest Grove, OR, 2 brothers, David Peterson and Don Peterson, sisters-in-law, Juanita Peterson and Sandy Peterson, cousin Neal Picken, several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.