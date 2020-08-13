Mary Ann Monroe - Tucson, AZ

Obituary

Mary Ann Monroe passed away on August 11th in Hospice Care in Tucson, AZ after a long illness. She was born at Yale, Iowa on May 22, l940, to Marvin and Neita (Scott) Monroe.

She received her nursing degree from St. Anthony's Hospital in Carroll and worked for many years in the Denver, Co area, retiring to Tucson in 2014.

She is survived by her companion Catherine Croft, her sister Dorothy Peters of Aurora, Co., her niece Dee Peters of Rapid City, SD, great nephew Jason Peters and family of Belleville, IL, great niece Jessica Peters of Parker, CO and her niece-in-law Virginia Peters of Perry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law Dean Peters, and her nephew Matt Peters.

No services are planned.