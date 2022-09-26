Dallas County Hospital celebrates simulation center partnership with Purdue Global

The ribbon was cut on Monday, Sept. 19 for Purdue Global’s simulation center at Dallas County Hospital.

“It is my honor to be here celebrating with you and your entire community and our team from Purdue University Global for this wonderful partnership,” said Melissa Burdi, Dean of Nursing for Purdue Global. “We’re really here as an opportunity to grow our nursing workforce to serve our community, to serve each of you. This partnership allows us to have that meaningful opportunity to really get in there and educate not only our existing nurses but our future nurses.”

Dallas County Hospital Angela Mortoza thanked the community for coming out to celebrate as well as Purdue Global and hospital staff members for working together to launch the simulation center.

“The last 2 ½ years have been challenging to say the least, especially for healthcare workers,” Mortoza said. “We know there’s a challenge right now with staffing in healthcare, and it’s really necessary to be able to attract these individuals for the future. Purdue Global, the simulation model here at DCH, has definitely been a wonderful addition.”

Dallas County Hospital partnered with The Purdue University Global School of Nursing to help launch a state-of-the-art simulation center this summer in Perry.

“It’s an innovative model that both organizations are truly going to benefit from and the community as well. Whereby we are educating nurses of the future, nurses of today, hoping to decrease the nursing shortage that we are currently facing,” Burdi said.

Community members had the chance to tour the simulation center following the ribbon cutting ceremony. The center includes infant, child, birthing mother and adult manikins along with a skills lab practice room. The lifelike manikins breath, blink, cry and talk to help simulate situations nurses may see in mock hospital rooms, including in labor and delivery, pediatric or adult care. Students can check vitals, insert IVs and more while their fellow students and instructors watch from a nearby conference room as the rooms are set up with audio and video. Students can then debrief with instructors to go over what went right or what could be improved from the simulations.

“It’s a wonderful, innovative model. We’re just so excited to be partnering with Dallas County, Burdi said.

“I would also say that Dallas County is at the forefront of this. That tells you that you have some really strong leadership that is looking toward the future,” added Frank Dooley, Chancellor of Purdue Global.

The simulation center at Dallas County Hospital is Purdue Global’s third center. Dooley said they hope to continue growing the learning model across the country to help train new nurses.

“I think that’s really top of mind for us right now, is to ensure that we have an ample workforce,” Burdi said. “Knowing that we have safe practitioners who can provide patient care within Dallas County and within our communities is key.”