Hometown Heritage selects Perry teachers Ellie Wojan, Alan Hall as Wall of Witnesses honorees

Hometown Heritage invites the community to honor two new 2022 inductees to the Wall of Witnesses, Eleanor (Ellie) Wojan and Alan Hall, during a ceremony at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Due to the pandemic, two honorees were selected this year. Both new additions were teachers in Perry and influenced many lives by their actions and words. It is their enthusiasm and encouragement that leaves a living legacy in our community.

Alan Hall was an active member of the Perry community for close to 60 years as a teacher of vocal music in Perry schools for 35 years, a choir director for a community group and the Methodist church. He also sang and played the organ for many weddings and funerals. He continued to play the organ while residing at the Rowley Masonic Home for church services. He started the Rotary Appreciation dinner, was a founding member of Perry Fine Arts, and Society of Retired Educator and sang in a barbershop quartet and men’s choir. Perry was his home; he was proud of this town. Many people fondly remember his love of music in all forms and passing that love along to them.

Eleanor (Ellie) Wojan was known for her caring and can-do spirit throughout her years in Perry. She was a teacher in both St. Patrick’s School, the Perry Public Schools and teacher consultant in special education for Area XI. She was active as a member of the Methodist Church where she taught confirmation classes, summer bible school, served as the Christian Global Concerns coordinator and was very active in the King’s Circle. Although she is 96 years young, she keeps up daily with a circle of life-long friends in Perry.

Perry’s motto previously was “Make Yourself At Home,” and both of the new additions to the Wall of Witnesses made Perry their home, enriched the Perry community with their talents, gifts, and contributions and have made many others feel at home in Perry as well.

Through an open nomination process, these two were nominated and met the following criteria: 1) had a tie with Perry, 2) has had an impact on the area, and 3) has an interesting story. The committee reviewed all nominations and selected these two Perry residents that best reflected the nomination criteria.

Hometown Heritage will unveil their addition to the Perry Wall of Witnesses at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Soumas Court. Light refreshments will be served after the program.

For more information, call Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.