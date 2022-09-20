Perry Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Perry Middle School

The Perry Chamber of Commerce helped host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Perry Middle School. The ribbon was cut to help celebrate the middle school's recent renovation project.

Attendees could then get tours of the new spaces from middle school students during an open house.

Some of the updated areas included the commons area with flexible seating options, the cafeteria with updated lighting and bench seating and the library, which is now split into a computer lab and STEM area.