Perry Middle School to host open house Sept. 20 to show off renovation project

Perry Middle School students and staff started the 2022 school year back in the newly renovated building.

The students and teachers shared space with the high school for the first half of the school year last year while the middle school building was renovated. Students and staff moved back over to the building in stages with the last classrooms moving in after spring break.

“We have to give a huge shout out to the high school, they were great hosts to us for that half of a year. Longer than I know anyone was expecting but that’s construction and how everything’s going right now,” said Ned Menke, middle school principal. “Mr. Marburger and the whole staff over there were gracious hosts. They made it as good of an experience as it possibly could be.”

Though Brandi Wendt, the middle school associate principal, said students and staff are happy to be back in their own building.

“It’s just a very different beginning of the year compared to last year,” she said. “I think the teachers are loving their spaces. There are beautiful accents throughout and it looks incredible.”

One of those accents is visible right when students walk through the doors as Perry is written out in large blue letters near the main entrance.

Guests will also notice a difference when they walk into the building as they will enter the office through the front vestibule. When the building was originally built, the office was located near the main entrance. The office then moved to the middle of the building and now it’s again located at the entrance.

“The place turned out great, it’s beautiful. We have an awesome commons space, the lunchroom really turned out nice and I think each of the classrooms are starting to have their own unique identity as teachers put their own special touches in all those as well,” Menke said of other updates to the middle school.

The commons, library and cafeteria are probably the biggest changes, he said, as they underwent the biggest transformations. The library is now split into a computer lab and a STEM area. Menke said the cafeteria has also come a long way with the addition of modern touches like bench seating and new lighting.

“One of the biggest things I like is our commons area with all of the extra seating,” Wendt added. “We have a lot of kids out there in the mornings. Teachers can go out there and teach classes, we have four nice sized flat screen TVS up there where they can put a lesson or we can project announcements throughout the day. There’s a lot of nice little features.”

Community members are invited to come view those features during an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Perry Chamber of Commerce will help cut the ribbon for the newly renovated space at 4 p.m. The building will then be open for tours and student guides will be on hand to answer questions.

“We invite anyone from the community to come check it out,” Menke said. “If you’re new to the area or you have been here forever and are curious of what the space looks like now, come on up. We look forward to seeing everybody on Tuesday, Sept. 20.”