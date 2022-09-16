Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Homecoming Fundraiser

8-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Perry Elks Lodge.

The Perry Elks Lodge and Raccoon River Pet Rescue invite everyone to a benefit dance from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Come before, during or after the Perry High School homecoming football game and dance to the music of The Rescue Dogs. Connect with friends and classmates while enjoying live music. Free-will donations will be taken to help 'Rescue Dogs 'n Cats' in Perry and the surrounding area with proceeds going to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue. Everyone is welcome.

Apple Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will host the 13th annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Apples from Dallas County Orchard will be available along with Mulled Apple and CranApple Wine. Other activities include tractor and wagon rides, face painting, marshmallow roasting (weather permitting) and live music by Hillbilly Air Show from 1-4 p.m. Vendors will also be set up selling produce, crafts, ice cream, baked goods and various unique items, all Iowa grown or created. While the festival is free admission, organizers request that a cash donation or a non-perishable food item be brought along that they will donate to the local food panty.

Progressive Foundry Community Day

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Progressive Foundry.

Perry community members are invited to the “Progressive Foundry Community Day” Celebration on Monday, Sept. 19 which will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m., followed by camaraderie and connections with staff and community members, refreshments and free tours of the entire facility until 2 p.m. The ribbon cutting will take place outside Progressive Foundry’s front office at 11 a.m. Parking is available directly across the street at 1010 Bateman Ave. Limited tours will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees interested in guided tours of the foundry should wear closed toed shoes and are required to pre-register online.

Purdue Global Ribbon Cutting

2-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics.

A ribbon cutting for the Purdue Global nursing program, now onsite at Dallas County Hospital, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19. This will be a formal time to celebrate the DCH's partnership with PG during the ribbon cutting followed by tours of the PG spaces. PG volunteers will be available in the different rooms to detail about the manikins and modalities available to help educate students. Appetizers and drinks will be available in a nearby conference area as attendees await an opportunity to tour.

Perry Middle School Open House

4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Perry Middle School.

Perry Middle School invites the community to an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. followed by self-guided tours. Refreshments will be provided.

Meet and Greet

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Hotel Pattee.

A meet and greet for Gary Overla, Democratic Candidate for House District 47, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Hotel Pattee. The public is invited. Come visit with Gary and hear what he has to say as well as sharing your thoughts and concerns for what's best for Iowans. For more information, call Monica Peitz, (515) 829-9341.

Fall Equinox Sunset Celebration

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 22 at Hanging Rock, Redfield.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board Naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge at Hanging Rock to observe and celebrate the sunset of the Fall Equinox. Participants will be invited to recognize the four directions, share in a song led by the drum, and register sol sitting on the clock’s equinox stone. Register to be notified of weather cancelation online.

Fall Sip and Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Shop fall apparel, décor, and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Plus, get a jump start on your holiday shopping, too. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Watch for more details on the Perry Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and save the date for the Holiday Sip and Shop on Friday, Nov. 18.

Pancake Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at St. Patrick's School gym, 1302 5th St., Perry.

A pancake breakfast hosted by the Perry High School Class of 2024 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, juice and water. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door with a $30 maximum for immediate family. Kids five and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Ben’s Five and Dime, It’s Hair, Angles Hair Salon, Anne McDevitt or Josh and Jamie Wuebker. All proceeds will go to next year's prom.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Crossroads Church will host a mobile food pantry from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Annual Student Art Exhibit

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Atelier at 1109.

Join young, Iowa artists in Soumas Court from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24th for the first annual Student Art Exhibit. This Student Art Exhibit features talent from students in grades 9-12, during the hours of the Art Harvest Tour. Have a talented high school artist wanting to participate? Fill out the Google form. This event is sponsored by Atelier at 1109 and Hotel Pattee at no cost to the students.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 24-25 along Des Moines River Valley.

The Art Harvest Tour is a free, self-guided studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. In addition to enjoying the studios, you'll see a much wider selection of the artists work, and great prices and specials too. A number of artists will be demonstrating throughout the weekend as well. ​The 2022 Art Harvest Tour will feature eight stops and 24 artists in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Ames, Boone and Ogden. Find more information on the Art on the Prairie website.

DCH 5K Walk/Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Perry.

Pink ladies and classic car fans are invited to get ready for the Muscle Up or Sock Hop Around 5K Walk/Run benefitting the Dallas County Hospital Foundation. The run/walk will start and stop at Dallas County Hospital with several 70s stations at various points in town. The event will also feature a costume contest for the best individual and group. October is National Mammography Month and attendees are encouraged to wear pink. Participants will also receive a pink head band. The cost is $20 for children and $25 for adults or $20 with a group of 4+. Find more information, including an online sign-up link, on the DCH 5K Walk/Run event Facebook page.

