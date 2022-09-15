Two new faces to join Wall of Witnesses on Sept. 29

COURTESY OF HOMETOWN HERITAGE

Special to the Chief

Hometown Heritage invites community members to help honor the two 2022 recipients and new inductees to the Wall of Witnesses during a ceremony at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Soumas Court. Due to the pandemic, two honorees were selected this year.

Through an open nomination process, several nominations were received that met the following criteria:

Had a tie with Perry Has had an impact on the area, and Has an interesting story.

The committee reviewed all nominations and selected two Perry residents that best reflect the nomination criteria. All nominations are kept, added to previous years’ nominations and reviewed each year with the new nominations.

For more information, call Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.