Art Harvest Tour to feature studios from Perry to Ogden on annual two-day artist showcase

Area residents will have the chance to see pieces of art created right in front of them during the Art Harvest Tour Sept. 24-25.

“To me, the key thing that makes it so special is watching artists create,” said Mary Rose Nichols, with Art on the Prairie. “Whether it’s in a gallery where they’re a guest artist or it’s their studio, the unique part is to have that opportunity to see the artists at work.”

Art on the Prairie, a coalition of artists and community members who also organize a November festival in Perry, will present the tour. It's also coordinated by multiple artists on the committee.

Nichols said she worked with Pam Dennis and Ryk Weiss with Flock 9 Studios in Ogden from the tour's beginning to plan it and find artists. The tour itself varies each year with the number of stops and the different artists.

This year’s Art Harvest Tour will feature 24 central Iowa artists at eight different stops. The 90-mile tour along the Des Moines River Valley will travel from Perry to Dallas Center, Woodward, Boone and Ogden.

Lynsi Pasutti, with Art on the Prairie, said the studios and galleries on the tour are as varied as the works created by the artists. Those works include everything from stained glass to fiber, ceramics, paintings, wood and paper, jewelry and mixed media.

The studio tour, Pasutti said, gives shoppers a unique perspective into the creative process for those artists.

“Going to an art show where everyone has their 10x10 space to show off their best works, it’s more of a selling opportunity. The studio tour is the opportunity to see the behind-the-scenes of where they create and their inspirations,” she said.

Two fiber artists are looking forward to meeting people during the Art Harvest Tour at Atelier at 1109, 1109 Second St., in Perry.

“It will be exciting for me to get to talk to people and for them to get to know more about me,” said Carrie Cavanaugh, who started Bluesy Daisy Knits earlier this spring.

“I’m excited to be here for the Art Harvest Tour and see a bunch of people again. I’ll be knitting while I’m here because that’s what I do,” Helen Bell added.

They are looking forward to chatting with shoppers and talking about their creative processes.

“It’s exciting and meditative at the same time because for me, it’s an unpredictable process,” Bell said of knitting. “You have yarn, you have the needles but you’re not 100% sure of what’s going to happen at the end. I like that mystery. And then at the end of it you have this tangible thing that (you created), I love that.”

“What I like about it is I find it very relaxing. If I have a bad day I’ll go and knit and I’ll feel a lot better,” Cavanaugh added. “I like how there’s a problem solving component to it. If I start something from scratch rather than use a pattern I’m trying to solve problems that come up.”

Atelier at 1109 will have a number of artists on display inside and outside the shop, including:

Helen Bell — knitting

Carrie Cavanaugh — knitting

Jenny Eklund — stained glass and spun yarn

Skylar Berdaus — stained glass

Eileen Anderson — book art and paper folding

Jordan Lehman — knitting and crochet

Alyssa Anderson — knitting and crochet

Seth Anderson — printing and watercolor

Brenda Pillow — beadwork

Brandon Pillow — printing and 3D-printing

Alex Starrett — modern lithic art

Lisa Nelson — textiles and fiber

Cathy Wilkerson — soaps, candles and honey

Dillon Harris — marble and bronze sculptor

“Our town is really blessed that we have Atelier because of the local artists that we continue to promote and are very proud of,” Jenny Eklund said of the Perry shop, which features local print, fiber and glass artists. “The amount of local talent that we have, it’s something else let me tell you.”

While Perry will feature around half of the 24 artists at Atelier, Betsy Peterson Design and Mary Rose Collection, Pasutti said attendees can also view studios and galleries in Dallas Center and up through Woodward to Boone and Ogden.

In Boone, tours are open for the Billy Whittle Collection, 1229 Noble Hills Place, and Ellen Fairchild, 990 213th Place. In Ogden, visit Flock 9 Studios, 893 210th St.

The Art Harvest Tour is free and she said attendees are welcome to visit the studios and galleries at their own pace during the two-day event.

"It’s typically a nice weekend to get out for a country drive" and see art along the way, Pasutti added.

More information about this year’s tour can be found on the Art on the Prairie website, artontheprairie.org, and Facebook page. Maps can be found online and can also be picked up at each location.