Woodward-Granger High School announces 2022 homecoming court

Woodward-Granger's 2021 Homecoming Court was recently announced.

King candidates include Elijah Bell, Ethan Moats, Dylan McCaulley, Nick Bermel and Landon Bogardus. Queen candidates include Audrey Simmons, Ellie Meier, Grace Deputy, Lindsay Mescher and Maddi Schuler.

The 2022 king and queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the high school gym.

Homecoming week kicked off on Monday, Sept. 12 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17. The 2022 theme is “Battle of the Birds."

The remaining high school dress-up days include:

Tuesday: Hawaiian Day

Wednesday: Jersey Day

Thursday: Adam Sandler Day

Friday: Spirit Day

A powderpuff football game will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday followed by ironman volleyball at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

The homecoming parade kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Booster Club will host a dinner from 5-7 p.m. in the MS/HS lunchroom, which is open to the public. The cost of the dinner is $6. The coronation ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.

Woodward-Granger will take on Eagle Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday at Hawk Stadium in varsity football action.

The homecoming dance will wrap up the week on Saturday.