Woodward-Granger to celebrate homecoming Sept. 12-17

Woodward-Granger Community School District will celebrate homecoming Sept. 12-17. The 2022 theme is “Battle of the Birds" as the Woodward-Granger Hawks will take on the Eagle Grove Eagles on Friday, Sept. 16.

The high school dress-up days will include:

Monday, Sept. 12: Frat Day

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Hawaiian Day

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Jersey Day

Thursday, Sept. 15: Adam Sandler Day

Friday, Sept. 16: Spirit Day

The elementary/ELC dress-up days will include:

Monday, Sept. 12: Tie Dye Day

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Hawaiian Day

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Jersey Day

Thursday, Sept. 15: Throwback Thursday

Friday, Sept. 16: Spirit Day

A powderpuff football game will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 followed by ironman volleyball at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

The homecoming parade kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Booster Club will host a dinner from 5-7 p.m. in the MS/HS lunchroom, which is open to the public. The cost of the dinner is $6.

The coronation ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. The homecoming court includes Dylan McCaulley, Elijah Bell, Nick Bermel, Ethan Moats, Landon Bogardus, Grace Deputy, Ellie Meier, Audrey Simmons, Lindsay Mescher and Madison Schulerb.

Woodward-Granger will take on Eagle Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Hawk Stadium in varsity football action.

The homecoming dance will wrap up the week on Saturday, Sept. 17.