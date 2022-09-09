Woodward-Granger to celebrate homecoming Sept. 12-17
Woodward-Granger Community School District will celebrate homecoming Sept. 12-17. The 2022 theme is “Battle of the Birds" as the Woodward-Granger Hawks will take on the Eagle Grove Eagles on Friday, Sept. 16.
The high school dress-up days will include:
- Monday, Sept. 12: Frat Day
- Tuesday, Sept. 13: Hawaiian Day
- Wednesday, Sept. 14: Jersey Day
- Thursday, Sept. 15: Adam Sandler Day
- Friday, Sept. 16: Spirit Day
The elementary/ELC dress-up days will include:
- Monday, Sept. 12: Tie Dye Day
- Tuesday, Sept. 13: Hawaiian Day
- Wednesday, Sept. 14: Jersey Day
- Thursday, Sept. 15: Throwback Thursday
- Friday, Sept. 16: Spirit Day
A powderpuff football game will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 followed by ironman volleyball at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
The homecoming parade kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Booster Club will host a dinner from 5-7 p.m. in the MS/HS lunchroom, which is open to the public. The cost of the dinner is $6.
The coronation ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. The homecoming court includes Dylan McCaulley, Elijah Bell, Nick Bermel, Ethan Moats, Landon Bogardus, Grace Deputy, Ellie Meier, Audrey Simmons, Lindsay Mescher and Madison Schulerb.
Woodward-Granger will take on Eagle Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Hawk Stadium in varsity football action.
The homecoming dance will wrap up the week on Saturday, Sept. 17.