Happenings in and around Perry

Buy Nothing Event

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Minburn United Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut St., Minburn.

Minburn United Methodist Church invites area residents to attend its Buy Nothing Event on Saturday, Sept. 10 during the Minburn city-wide garage sales. The event is a garage sale where everything is free.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Lunch

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Minburn United Methodist Church.

The Minburn United Methodist Church Girls Club will serve a pulled pork sandwich lunch from on Saturday, Sept. 10. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, drinks and desserts. The cost is $6 for one sandwich meal and $8 for two sandwich meals. Proceeds will go to the Minburn UMC Girls Club to help raise funds for the group's big mission project next summer.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration

3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke 2022’s theme is “Much can be learned by watching children at play.” The Meskwaki Nation will be featured with a youth drum group and dancers, Dallas Chief Eagle will share his Hoop Dance presentation with audience participation around a bonfire, plus more traditional drums and dancers in regalia. A rehabilitated raptor and tagged migrating monarchs will be released. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The event is free. Concessions will be available on-site. With a chance of rain in the forecast, use the online link to sign up to be notified of a schedule change or cancelation.

Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Supper

5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Woodward Fire Department.

The city of Woodward will host the first annual Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Supper on Sunday, Sept. 11. Burgers, hot dogs, sides and drinks will be served. A free-will donation will be taken with all proceeds going to the Woodward Fire Department. Bring the family as the department will also have trucks on display.

Free Community Supper

5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Heartland Church of Christ, 14417 J Avenue, Perry.

Heartland Church of Christ will host a free community supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The church will host a free community supper on the second Wednesday of each month.

Perry Homecoming Parade

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Perry.

The city of Perry and the Perry Community School District invites residents to help celebrate Homecoming Week 2022. Organizers are looking for businesses, organizations, team and individuals to participate in the parade on Wednesday, Sept. 14. They are also encouraging spectators to line the streets and cheer on our youth. Parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Perry High School with the parade starting at 6. Parade Route: From the High School Parking - South on 18th Street to Willis - West on Willis to 8th Street - North on 8th Street to Pattee Street - East on Pattee Street to 11th Street - Northeast on the curve to McKinley - East on McKinley to 18th Street - 18th Street to the High School Parking. For more information: contact Misty VonBehren at Perry Public Library at 515.465.3569 or email mvonbehren@perry.lib.ia.us

Junior Class Cookout and Dunk Tank

6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Perry High School parking lot.

The Perry High School Class of 2024 will host a homecoming cookout from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The menu will include pork loin sandwich, chips, desert and drink. A free-will donation will be taken with a suggested minimum price of $5. The junior class will also have Bluejay koozies for sale. A homecoming dunk tank will run from 6:30-8 p.m. Folks will have the chance to dunk coaches Pierce and Jans along with Claire Marburger. All proceeds will go to Perry’s Prom 2023.

Homecoming Fundraiser

8-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Perry Elks Lodge.

The Perry Elks Lodge and Raccoon River Pet Rescue invite everyone to a benefit dance from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Come before, during or after the Perry High School homecoming football game and dance to the music of The Rescue Dogs. Connect with friends and classmates while enjoying live music. Free-will donations will be taken to help 'Rescue Dogs 'n Cats' in Perry and the surrounding area with proceeds going to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue. Everyone is welcome.

Progressive Foundry Community Day

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Progressive Foundry.

Perry community members are invited to the “Progressive Foundry Community Day” Celebration on Monday, Sept. 19 which will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m., followed by camaraderie and connections with staff and community members, refreshments and free tours of the entire facility until 2 p.m. The ribbon cutting will take place outside Progressive Foundry’s front office at 11 a.m. Parking is available directly across the street at 1010 Bateman Ave. Limited tours will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees interested in guided tours of the foundry should wear closed toed shoes and are required to pre-register online.

Purdue Global Ribbon Cutting

2-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics.

A ribbon cutting for the Purdue Global nursing program, now onsite at Dallas County Hospital, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19. This will be a formal time to celebrate the DCH's partnership with PG during the ribbon cutting followed by tours of the PG spaces. PG volunteers will be available in the different rooms to detail about the manikins and modalities available to help educate students. Appetizers and drinks will be available in a nearby conference area as attendees await an opportunity to tour.

Perry Middle School Open House

4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Perry Middle School.

Perry Middle School invites the community to an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. followed by self-guided tours. Refreshments will be provided.

Fall Sip and Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Shop fall apparel, décor, and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Plus, get a jump start on your holiday shopping, too. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Watch for more details on the Perry Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and save the date for the Holiday Sip and Shop on Friday, Nov. 18.

Pancake Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at St. Patrick's School gym, 1302 5th St., Perry.

A pancake breakfast hosted by the Perry High School Class of 2024 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, juice and water. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door with a $30 maximum for immediate family. Kids five and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Ben’s Five and Dime, It’s Hair, Angles Hair Salon, Anne McDevitt or Josh and Jamie Wuebker. All proceeds will go to next year's prom.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Crossroads Church will host a mobile food pantry from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 24-25 along Des Moines River Valley.

The annual Art Harvest Tour is a free, self-guided studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. In addition to enjoying the studios, you'll see a much wider selection of the artists work, and great prices and specials too. A number of artists will be demonstrating throughout the weekend as well. ​The 2022 Art Harvest Tour will feature eight stops and 24 artists in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Ames, Boone and Ogden. Find more information on the Art on the Prairie website.

