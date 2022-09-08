Raccoon River Pet Rescue installs roof for dog area through Dallas County Foundation grant

The new metal roof over the outdoor kennels has helped better protect the dogs at Raccoon River Pet Rescue.

“I cannot emphasize enough, this has made all the difference,” said Janelle Repp, a RRPR board member. “It’s almost like an extension of our building, these dogs now have shade, they don’t get rained on, they can be outside on their dog beds. It’s such a better environment and it made all the difference.”

The metal roof was installed in August using funds from a Dallas County Foundation grant. RRPR board member Joelle Miner said in the grant application that the pet rescue’s 13 outdoor dog runs connecting from their indoor kennels are not covered by the existing roof. Snow would then slide right down into the outdoor kennels, creating piles of snow and ice in front of the pet exit doors.

“We had to keep those completely shut because we didn’t want them in the heat on their own or in the ice and snow so they really had less time to go in and out,” Miner said.

Repp added that the heat in the summertime was unbearable as the sun beat down directly into the outdoor kennels. They started putting plastic tarps over the top of the kennels but then came up with the idea of building a roof during a board meeting.

Board members filled out a Dallas County Foundation grant application and found out they had been awarded the funds in April. Donations helped finish funding the project and the new metal roof was installed in two days in August by Menz Agri Sales and Perry Builders.

Jill Brosnahan said the RRPR board is grateful to the Dallas County Foundation as they have given them various grants over the years. The pet rescue has received foundation grants for an electrocautery unit, surgical suite items and the current roof project.

“We were thrilled to get this grant for something that’s very much needed. Without those funds, I don’t know if we would have been able to do this," Brosnahan said. "We’ve already gone a couple years without that cover over the top. This is a game-changer, especially going into winter.”

Repp added that not only will the new roof help provide protection in the summer and winter but it will help block the wind and the rain for the dogs. Dallas County Foundation board members got to see the new roof in person during a presentation at the pet rescue on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“It completely changed that whole area out there. I just can’t thank you guys enough, it’s a huge, huge difference for us,” Repp said.