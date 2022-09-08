Perry to celebrate homecoming Sept. 12-17

Homecoming week kicks off at Perry High School on Monday, Sept. 12 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17. The 2022 theme is “We Got the Beat.”

The week of festivities will include dress up days at the high school:

Monday, Sept. 12: True Colors (Monochromatic Monday)

Tuesday, Sept. 13: I Need a Hero (Superhero Day)

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Let’s Get Physical (Workout Clothes Wednesday)

Thursday, Sept. 15: Big Green Tractor (Country Day)

Friday, Sept. 16: My House (Class Color Day) Freshmen, Red; Sophomores, White; Juniors, Black; Seniors, Blue; Staff, Grey



The dress up days at the middle school will include:

Monday, Sept. 12: Mis Match Day

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Country vs. City Day

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Fancy Day

Thursday, Sept. 15: Jersey Day

Friday, Sept. 16: Spirit Day

The JV volleyball team will compete at an invite at 4:30 p.m. in Saydel on Monday, Sept. 12 while the JV football team will take on Clarke at 6 p.m. in Perry.

Varsity volleyball will take on Saydel at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 in Perry while girls swimming will take on Algona at the rec center.

Students and staff will volunteer at various locations around town on Wednesday, Sept. 14 during the annual Volunteer Day. The homecoming parade will be held at 6 p.m., with line-up at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start at Perry High School before traveling from 18th to Willis, west on Willis to 8th, north to Pattee and east on McKinley back to the high school.

The city of Perry and the Perry Community School District invites the community to show their school spirit during the parade. Businesses, organizations, teams and individuals are encouraged to participate in the parade and spectators are invited to line the streets and cheer on the Bluejays and the Jayettes.

Following the parade, the Perry High School Class of 2024 will host a homecoming cookout from 6-8 p.m. in the PAC parking lot. The menu will include a pork loin sandwich, chips, desert and drink. A free-will donation will be taken with a suggested minimum price of $5. The junior class will also have Bluejay koozies for sale. A homecoming dunk tank will run from 6:30-8 p.m. Folks will have the chance to dunk coaches Pierce and Jans along with Claire Marburger. All proceeds will go to Perry’s Prom 2023.

The night will wrap up with the coronation ceremony at 8 p.m. in the high school gym.

The cross country team will travel to Des Moines North for a meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Game Day will be held at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 in the high school gym.

The Bluejays will take on Des Moines Hoover at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Dewey Field. Halftime fireworks will be sponsored by the Class of 2023. The Spirit Stick victory lap will be taken at halftime. Classes will compete for the Spirit Stick throughout the week, earning points through door decorating, dress-up participation and Game Day.

The volleyball team will travel to ACGC for a tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. A homecoming dance will wrap up the week's festivities from 8-11 p.m. in the high school commons.