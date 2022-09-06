Holcomb joins surgery team at Dallas County Hospital

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County Hospital recently announced that Dr. Timothy Holcomb, DPM and certified through the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, will be joining the hospital's surgery team. His first day will be Sept. 6.

Holcomb is a podiatric surgeon and is trained in all areas of foot and ankle care. Common patient needs he treats, include plantar fasciitis, toenail fungus and plantar warts. He also specializes in the following:

Wound treatments, venous and arterial insufficiency, including foot wounds that involve wound vacs

Sports injuries ranging from a simple sprain to a more complex fracture

Ingrown toenails, bunions, hammer toes

Foot and ankle reconstruction, ankle scopes

Soft tissue masses, flat foot/high arch, and fracture or tendon trauma repair

Holcomb received his undergraduate education at Luther College and attended medical school at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine. His residency was performed at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

“I am looking forward to joining the team at DCH and being an advocate for a wide range of patients in this growing county," Holcomb said. "From those with foot and ankle sports injuries, to individuals in a care facility setting who battle diabetes, my experiences enable me to provide personalized solutions to managing a plethora of needs.”

In a joint statement, DCH’s Chief Executive Officer, Angela Mortoza, and Chief Clinical Officer, Cindy Peeler, stated, “We are excited to share Dr. Holcomb’s expertise with our community. With Dr. Holcomb joining us, we will expand local accessibility to podiatric services to better meet the needs of our patients. This level of attention and care is vital to our communities. The bandwidth of podiatry services we provide means our patients can address even more needs than before right here in Perry.”