Progressive Foundry to celebrate recent expansions with ribbon cutting, tours on Sept. 19

COURTESY OF PROGRESSIVE FOUNDRY

Special to the Chief

Perry community members are invited to the “Progressive Foundry Community Day” Celebration on Monday, Sept. 19 which will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m., followed by camaraderie and connections with staff and community members, refreshments and free tours of the entire facility until 2 p.m.

Progressive Foundry, Inc. completed the construction of a three year three-stage expansion project complete with a new main office and over 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The facility expanded over 2nd Street, adding two industrial buildings, which includes a core room, staff cafeteria and break room, men’s and women’s locker rooms, offices for foreman and management and provides a home to the state-of-the-art machinery which allows Progressive Foundry to be one of the nation’s top leading foundries. The third and final phase of the expansion was a rebuilt front office from the ground up facing 1st Avenue. The new office includes two board rooms, seven private offices, cubicle space, an exercise room and a full kitchen.

“Progressive Foundry, Inc. is grateful for its close relationship with the community of Perry,” said Jackson VanKirk, VP of Sales. “To show our appreciation, we are opening our doors to share a behind-the-scenes look of our newly expanded facility.”

A Perry Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting will take place outside Progressive Foundry’s front office at 11 a.m. Parking is available directly across the street at 1010 Bateman Ave. Limited tours will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees interested in guided tours of the foundry should wear closed toed shoes and are required to pre-register online via tinyurl.com/2p937njy.