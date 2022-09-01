Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Artists in the Courtyard

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Soumas Court.

Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists. Walk through Soumas Court and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Visit the downtown galleries and shops, and experience the art of Iowa.

Saturday Crafternoon

12-4:30 pm. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

Join the Perry Public Library on the first Saturday of each month for Saturday Crafternoons, from 12 to 4:30 p.m., in the library Community Room. The library provides a dedicated makerspace for library crafters and do-it-yourselfers to work on projects in a comfortable environment. The next work session is set for Saturday, Sept. 3. Tables are available on a first come, first served basis, and everyone is invited. No reservations, no charge!

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays until frost at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration

3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke 2022’s theme is “Much can be learned by watching children at play.” The Meskwaki Nation will be featured with a youth drum group and dancers, Dallas Chief Eagle will share his Hoop Dance presentation with audience participation around a bonfire, plus more traditional drums and dancers in regalia. A rehabilitated raptor and tagged migrating monarchs will be released. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The event is free. Concessions will be available on-site. More details will be released on DCCB’s Facebook page, Instagram and Weekly eNews. For more information, email Chris Adkins, Dallas County Conservation Board Environmental Education Coordinator at chris.adkins@dallascountyiowa.gov.

Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Supper

5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Woodward Fire Department.

The city of Woodward will host the first annual Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Supper on Sunday, Sept. 11. Burgers, hot dogs, sides and drinks will be served. A free-will donation will be taken with all proceeds going to the Woodward Fire Department. Bring the family as the department will also have trucks on display.

Free Community Supper

5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Heartland Church of Christ, 14417 J Avenue, Perry.

Heartland Church of Christ will host a free community supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The church will host a free community supper on the second Wednesday of each month.

Perry Homecoming Parade

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Perry.

The city of Perry and the Perry Community School District invites residents to help celebrate Homecoming Week 2022. Organizers are looking for businesses, organizations, team and individuals to participate in the parade on Wednesday, Sept. 14. They are also encouraging spectators to line the streets and cheer on our youth. Parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Perry High School with the parade starting at 6. Parade Route: From the High School Parking - South on 18th Street to Willis - West on Willis to 8th Street - North on 8th Street to Pattee Street - East on Pattee Street to 11th Street - Northeast on the curve to McKinley - East on McKinley to 18th Street - 18th Street to the High School Parking. For more information: contact Misty VonBehren at Perry Public Library at 515.465.3569 or email mvonbehren@perry.lib.ia.us

