Perry’s Hotel/Motel Tax Grant applications due Oct. 19

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will begin accepting applications on Sept. 1 for the 2022 Hotel/Motel Tax Grant, due Wednesday, Oct. 19. Eligible applicants include any nonprofit organization whose project has a beneficial impact on the community of Perry. The chamber encourages creative projects that enhance the attractiveness of Perry, encourage tourism to the area and/or promote events that draw visitors to Perry as a destination.

In 2019, the Perry Chamber switched from an ongoing or as-submitted review process to a biannual grant cycle which created two grant periods per year, with applications due in April and October. In 2020, event restrictions due to the pandemic led to a shift in efforts. Budgeted grant funds were allocated to the Perry Chamber Foundation to support joint efforts with the city of Perry and Perry Economic Development to create a Business Modernization and Protection Grant. This grant assisted local businesses, focusing on improvements that would last beyond the pandemic. In 2021, the Hotel/Motel Grant program returned for a single funding cycle in the fall and now again for the fall of 2022. The Perry Chamber of Commerce plans to reestablish the two funding cycles in 2023.

The 2022 Hotel/Motel Tax Grant application opens Sept. 1 with a submission deadline of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Funding allocations will be announced in November with a check presentation scheduled at a later date.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce receives four-sevenths of the Hotel/Motel Tax that is collected in Perry. The chamber utilizes this funding source in a number of ways for the promotion and encouragement of tourism, including this grant for nonprofit organizations seeking funding assistance for special projects and/or advertising.

State code governs the use of revenues derived from the Hotel/Motel Tax, a tax collected from the renting of any and all rooms where accommodations are furnished to transient guests for rent. All entities, excepting governmental entities, must be nonprofit as recognized by the Internal Revenue Code of the United States to be eligible for the consideration of the allocation of these grant funds. All recommendations of allocations shall be subject to the approval of the Perry Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Grant guidelines and application form for the 2022 Hotel/Motel Tax Grant can be found online (www.perryia.org/chamber-of-commerce.html), picked up at the chamber office (1124 Willis Ave., Suite A), or requested via email. For more information on Perry’s Hotel/Motel Tax Grant, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at perrychamber@perryia.org or (515) 465-4601.