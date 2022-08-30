Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce September programs

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Saturday Storytimes – Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24

Saturday Storytimes continue in September at Perry Public Library at 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities and crafts at these free events. No registration is needed. The Sept. 10 and 24 sessions are bilingual. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit the library's website.

Saturday Crafternoon – Sept. 3

Join us on the first Saturday of each month for Saturday Crafternoons from 12-4:30 p.m. in the library Community Room. We provide a dedicated makerspace for crafters and do-it-yourselfers to work on projects in a comfortable environment. Plan your next work session for Saturday, September 3, at the library. Tables are available on a first come, first served basis and everyone is invited. No reservations, no charge!

Chess at the Library – Sept. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29

Walk-in chess will continue at Perry Public Library this fall and winter with instructor David Oliveira. Scheduled times include 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays for K-12 students; 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays for all ages; and 2-4 p.m. on Saturdays for all ages. Individuals may also schedule to meet with the instructor on a flexible schedule. Library chess instruction is free and open to the public and is offered in the library Board Room. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Holiday Library Closings and Fall/Winter Hours – Sept. 4, 5, 6

Perry Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day. The Carnegie Library Museum will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 4 to observe the holiday and patrons are reminded that the Carnegie Library Museum building is closed every Monday. Fall and winter hours will resume at Perry Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (M-TH), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Fridays), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturdays) and 1-4 p.m. (Sundays).

Mystery Book Club Meeting – Sept. 6

The Perry Public Library Mystery Book Club will continue to meet this fall, but in-person at the library instead of virtually. The September book discussion is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the library Community Room. There are three selected titles this month: "Pleading the Fish" by Bree Baker, "Buried in a Good Book" by Tamara Berry and "Put Out to Pasture" by Amanda Flower. Interested readers are invited to join the group at any time, but registration is required. Books are available at the library. Register online through the library's website or call Library Director and discussion leader Mary Murphy: 515-465-3569.

Never Too Old for YA Book Club – September 7

The Perry Public Library Never Too Old for YA Book Club will hold their September book discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the library Community Room. The selected title is "Rules for Being a Girl" by Candace Bushnell. Books are available for participants to purchase for a nominal price or to check out at the library. Anyone interested in reading and discussing Young Adult books is invited to join the group at any time, but registration is required. Register online, by phone: 515-465-3569, or in person at the library. Please join us!

Healthy Steps to a Healthier You Food Outreach Giveaways at Perry Farmers Markets – Sept. 8, 22

Perry Public Library, partnering with the Perry Chamber of Commerce, will continue its food outreach program, Healthier Steps to a Healthier You, in September, and distribute free food items at the Perry Farmers Markets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month (Sept. 8 and 22). The foods will be given out from 4-7 p.m., on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last, subject to availability of product The Healthy Steps to a Healthier You food outreach program is substantially funded by recent grants from Tyson Foods, Inc. and Farm Credit of America. We thank them for their generous support of this project.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Program: A Conversation With… Perry Teachers – Sept. 8

Everyone is invited to attend the free Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum series A Conversation With… to meet guest community leaders and learn more about them, their jobs, and their roles in our community. We will have a conversation with… Perry teachers from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Carnegie Library Museum. All are welcome and no registration is needed. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Back-to-School Fine Forgiveness at Perry Public Library – Sept. 11-17

Perry Public Library will hold a back-to-school fine forgiveness event, Sept. 11-17, to help patrons with outstanding library fines make a fresh start for the 2022-23 school year. Children up to age 18 may visit the library during that week and have all their library fines waived! Fines of any amount may be forgiven, but fees for lost or damaged library materials are not eligible. Additionally, adults over age 18 may have library fines forgiven by donating new school supplies to benefit the Perry Food Pantry. One fine of any amount will be waived for each school supply donated. Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to zero out library fines and start the school year with a clean slate!

Buggy Over Books Storytime Sessions Begin – Sept. 13, 14

A new fall Storytime unit called Buggy Over Books will begin at Perry Public Library for two age groups, Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Toddler Time sessions for children ages eighteen months to three years will meet Tuesdays, from 10:15-11 a.m. in the Library Community Room and the Fun for Fours and Fives sessions are scheduled for Wednesdays, for the same time and place. Come and meet with Miss Suzanne to gain early literacy skills through books, songs, simple crafts and age-appropriate activities in keeping with the theme. Storytimes are always free, but registration is required. Call the library for more information, or register online.

Wee Wonders Storytimes for Babies Fall Sessions Start – September 15

Fall Wee Wonders sessions for babies (infants to 18 months) will begin Thursday, Sept. 15 from 10:15-11 a.m. in the library Community Room. We will meet in-person each Thursday and Miss Suzanne will introduce pre-literacy activities: simple stories, fingerplays, songs and interactive play. Each child receives a free Board Book each week! Storytimes are always free, but registration is required. Register online, in person, or call the library: 515-465-3569.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Vintage Craft Program: Hand-dipped Candles – Sept. 17

Everyone is invited to attend a family-friendly vintage craft program at the Carnegie Library Museum at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. We will learn how to make hand-dipped candles at this free event. No registration is required. Please join us! For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Program: Birds of Arizona – Sept. 18

Ray Harden will present a program at the Carnegie Library Museum at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 called Birds of Arizona. In 2021, Ray and Margaret Harden traveled the southwestern United States on a birding adventure, visiting the desert and mountains of Arizona, photographing several species of hummingbirds and cactus wrens, as well as the famed Roadrunner. Whether you are a birder, photographer, or just want to get out of the house, this program is for you! Everyone is welcome to attend this free program. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Monthly Book Club: The Book of Lost Names – Sept. 20

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will meet for their September book discussion at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the library Community Room. The selected title is "The Book of Lost Names" by Kristen Harmel. Interested readers may join the group at any time, but registration is required. Books are available at the library. For more information, call or email Library Director and discussion leader Mary Murphy: 515-465-3569 / mmurphy@perry.lib.ia.us.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation – Sept. 25

Children who have registered and completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading initiative at Perry Public Library are invited, along with their families, to attend a special graduation ceremony to acknowledge their achievement at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in the library Community Room. Each child will wear a graduation hat and gown and receive a book bag with books tailored to their interests. Family members are invited and encouraged to attend. For more information, call Miss Suzanne at the library: 515-465-3569.

Craft Club: Sugar Skulls – Sept. 26

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, in the library Community Room. All interested crafters are invited to join Hunter Martin to create a Sugar Skull, the featured project. Register and pay a $5 materials fee by the deadline to guarantee your supplies. Registration deadline is Sept. 19. Everyone is invited to participate - and newcomers are always welcome! Register online, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit the library in person.