Second SHIIP counselor available at Dallas County Hospital

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County Hospital recently announced the addition of a Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselor, Mike Caufield, to help accommodate the growing number of seniors in our communities eligible for Medicare benefits, Medicare supplement insurance, or who may have questions on insurance claims. SHIIP was created in 1990 and allows free, confidential, one-on-one counseling throughout Iowa from trained volunteers.

Caufield joins Lou Hoger in providing guidance to seniors close to home as they navigate options and work toward selecting the plan most conducive to accomplishing goals and meeting needs.

Caufield has an accounting background of over 30 years. He is a graduate of Perry High School and a third-generation Perry resident. Prior to SHIIP, Caufield had been a volunteer for over 10 years with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly and developed an interest in learning more about Medicare.

“My SHIIP training has broadened my scope of knowledge and enables me to offer more comprehensive Medicare related guidance for clients,” Caufield said.

Hoger has been a SHIIP counselor at DCH since 2017 and was awarded a statewide award for excellence in Medicare counseling in 2021 by assisting 82% of clients in covering Medicare costs.

“Lou and Mike are terrific examples of the array of exceptional services the community has grown to find here at DCH,” a DCH spokesperson said.

Caufield’s partnership with Hoger will allow more expansive coverage in Dallas County and the opportunity to service more families. DCH welcomes Caufield and thanks him for his dedication to serving many of the same individuals approaching the hospital for care.

Individuals or couples interested in arranging an appointment can call (515) 465-7578.