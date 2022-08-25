¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival to return Saturday at Pattee Park

Perry’s annual Latino Festival will return on Saturday in a different location.

The festival, hosted by Hispanics United for Perry, has been held the last few years on 2nd Street.

“The music is growing and we wanted to utilize a stage. That’s why we moved to Pattee Park, thinking that would be a good location for the entertainment and more space where we can have more vendors,” HUP President Rosa Gonzalez said of the move back to the park.

More:¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival set to return Aug. 27

The festival will kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. Gonzalez said the parade is open to anyone who would like to participate, including organizations, families or individuals. The parade will start lining up on 12th Street before traveling down Willis Avenue and ending at Pattee Park.

Mayor John Andorf will welcome attendees at 11 a.m. Musical entertainment will be provided from 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m, including DJs, bands and local dance group Los Laureles. Gonzalez said food vendors will serve everything from pupusas to tacos, corn, ice cream, lemonade and more.

Kids activities will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., including giant bubbles, foam blaster, balloons and pony rides. The Perry High School Junior Class will also have a dunk tank as a prom fundraiser.

"We're having the bubbles again, which is very interactive with the families," said Mary Murphy, HUP board member. "And the foam blaster, which was a big hit at KidsFest."

The goal of the ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival, she added, is to “bring the community together to enjoy a day where we can celebrate.”

“We want to share our customs and our traditions and you can see that through music, through food, through some of the activities,” Gonzalez said.

"(Residents) can come out and see what some of the heritage is for the Hispanic part of our community," Murphy added.

Gonzalez encourages the community and area residents to come out on Saturday.

“We will have activities for everybody and hopefully they will have a good time. Lots of food again and of course the entertainment,” she said.