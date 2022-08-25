Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Granger Days

Aug. 27 in Granger.

Granger Days will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park. There are many fun events planned for people of all ages which include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, chicken bingo, dunk tank, axe throwing, trivia, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor village, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton, beer garden, food trucks, a movie in the park and fireworks. Find a full schedule on the Granger Days Facebook page.

Dallas Center Fall Festival

Friday, Aug. 26 - Saturday, Aug. 27 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Fall Festival returns on Aug. 26-27 with a DALLAS CENTER:

YEAR-ROUND FUN--​PICK YOUR SEASON" theme. Activities kick off on Aug. 26 with a farmers market, DJ music, lawn games, free open skating and sand volleyball in Mound Park, a carnival on Walnut Street and more. The festivities continue on Aug. 27 with a pancake breakfast and 5K run followed by the Leonard Moss Memorial Parade at 10 a.m. Activities continue after the parade, including a car and truck show, tractor show, carnival rides, kids games, sand volleyball, dodgeball, ice cream social, pie auction and more. The two-day festival wraps up with live music by Brian Herrin at Heritage Park, a lip sync contest at Mound Park and fireworks. Find more information on the DC Celebrations Facebook page or website.

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Pattee Park.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 in a new location at Pattee Park. The parade will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. The parade, open to anyone looking to participate, will go down 10th Street and Willis to Pattee Park. Kids activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other activities include music, dancers, food, vendors and more throughout the day.

Ice Cream Fundraiser

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Granger Emmanuel United Methodist Church parking lot.

Volunteer Community Services of Woodward and Granger will be selling Picket Fence Ice Cream starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 in the EUMC parking lot. This is a fundraising project for VCSWG to purchase park benches for Granger and Woodward. The city has committed to install the benches donated to Granger. VCSWG encourages community members to stop by on Saturday to get some great ice cream and help them purchase a lot of benches.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. "Spiderman: No Way Home" will wrap up the series at Granger Days on Aug. 27 at Centennial Park.

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in August at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Retirement Open House for Sheriff Leonard

3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Dallas County Sheriff's Office, 28985 Thin Blue Line Lane, Adel

After five elections, almost 16 years as Dallas County Sheriff, 28 years of law enforcement service and four years of service in the Marine Corps, Sheriff Chad Leonard has decided to retire. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office would like to show appreciation to Sheriff Leonard by hosting an informal meet and greet at the Dallas County Sheriff's Office from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 31, for those that want to stop in on his last day of service.

Saturday Crafternoon

12-4:30 pm. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

Join the Perry Public Library on the first Saturday of each month for Saturday Crafternoons, from 12 to 4:30 p.m., in the library Community Room. The library provides a dedicated makerspace for library crafters and do-it-yourselfers to work on projects in a comfortable environment. The next work session is set for Saturday, Sept. 3. Tables are available on a first come, first served basis, and everyone is invited. No reservations, no charge!

Never Too Old for YA Book Club

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The Perry Public Library Never Too Old for YA Book Club will hold the September book discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the library Community Room. The selected title is "Rules for Being a Girl" by Candace Bushnell. Books are available for participants to purchase for a nominal price or to check out at the library. Anyone interested in reading and discussing Young Adult books is invited to join the group at any time, but registration is required. Register online at www.perry.lib.ia.us, by phone: 515-465-3569, or in person at the library.

A Conversation With… Perry Teachers

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Everyone is invited to attend the free Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum series A Conversation With… to meet guest community leaders and learn more about them, their jobs and their roles in the Perry community. A conversation with… Perry teachers will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Carnegie Library Museum. No registration is needed and all are welcome! For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Celebration

3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke 2022’s theme is “Much can be learned by watching children at play.” The Meskwaki Nation will be featured with a youth drum group and dancers, Dallas Chief Eagle will share his Hoop Dance presentation with audience participation around a bonfire, plus more traditional drums and dancers in regalia. A rehabilitated raptor and tagged migrating monarchs will be released. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The event is free. Concessions will be available on-site. More details will be released on DCCB’s Facebook page, Instagram and Weekly eNews. For more information, email Chris Adkins, Dallas County Conservation Board Environmental Education Coordinator at chris.adkins@dallascountyiowa.gov.

