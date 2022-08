COURTESY OF PERRY AREA FOOD PANTRY

Special to the Chief

The residents and staff of Spring Valley Campus recently made the first of two recent food donations to the Perry Area Food Pantry.

The food drive was organized by Carm Staker, resident of Spring Valley. Her son, Jay Staker, helped transport the food to the pantry.

"This donation was very much appreciated," said Lois Hoger, volunteer coordinator for the food pantry.