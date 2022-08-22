Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church Sleep Space program to receive 100+ People for Perry funds

COURTESY OF 100+ PEOPLE FOR PERRY

Special to the Chief

The 2022 3rd Quarter 100+ People for Perry meeting was held at the Hotel Pattee on Monday, Aug. 22.

Members selected the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church proposal for assistance with its Sleep Space program and pledged $7,400. Awards are based on a yearly member pledge of $100/quarter.

"There is nothing more important for a growing child than a good night's sleep. With that in mind we have set out to ensure that every child in Perry has a comfortable and warm place to sleep," Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church said. "To that end we have created the Sleep Space. This is a place where anyone can come to get bedding, blankets and pillows. In some situations we also provide beds themselves."

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/nonprofits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community. After 27 meetings, the group has pledged $191,000 to 27 local nonprofit projects (based on members pledged commitment).

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community.

Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered.

Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by a 501(c)(3), be project based, and benefit the Perry community.

Only members may attend and present.

New members are welcome.

Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources, and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry.

Pledges are collected at the conclusion of the meeting.

Checks may also be submitted to Finneseth, Dalen, & Powell PLC - 1401 Willis Ave. Perry, IA (East side mailbox) within 30 days of the meeting. Mail: P.O. Box 487 Perry, IA 50220

The 4th Quarter 100+ People for Perry meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at the Hotel Pattee. Members are asked to actively recruit new members and to seek projects for presentation.

Anyone interested in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).