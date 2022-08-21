St. Patrick School gets set to kick off new school year

St. Patrick School will be focusing on safety during the new school year.

“Being much more aware of how people are routed into our building, how are our exits, doing some of those vulnerability assessments,” Principal Kandice Pattillo said.

The school recently installed new cameras and key fob door access.

Pattillo said parents will be welcome in the building on Aug. 23 for the first day of school. Though Pattillo said moving forward, all visitors will need to check in at the office when coming into the building.

While school safety will be a priority this year, Pattillo said the school is looking to continue focusing on the student and parent communities.

“We’re looking forward to our enrollment growth as well, we have a big kindergarten class coming in so it’s definitely a trend that we want to keep moving forward,” Pattillo said.

This will also be the school’s second year of shifting to a stewardship model to increase the parent community. Parents were involved with the school’s auction, served as school ambassadors during community events, helped with social media and more.

“We focus on our student community but we’re also being aware of how we are being welcoming and open in giving parents a place in their child’s education as well,” Pattillo said.

She is also looking forward to seeing students in the hallways again when school starts Aug. 23. A few new faces will also be visible as the new school year begins.

Get to know the new teachers at St. Pat's

Allison French

Position: ELL/Title

Year graduated from college: 2010, Mt. Mercy University

Degree: BS Elementary Education

Experience: 12 years teaching 4th grade in Des Moines Public School

Family: 8-year-old daughter, two cats and a dog

Hobbies: Reading, movies, listening to music, spending time with daughter and three nephews, swimming, antiquing

Comments: So thankful for all of the welcoming members of the Perry community!

David Krueger

Position: PE teacher

Year graduated from college: 2018, St. Ambrose University

Degree: Physical Education

Experience: Substitute for two years; part-time teacher for one year

Family: Mom and dad, two younger brothers

Hobbies: Video games, running, going to the gym, going out with friends

Mark Walton

Position: 3rd grade teacher

Year graduated from college: 2007, University of Northern Iowa

Degree: Elementary Education

Experience: Seven years as a paraeducator, two years as a teacher

Family: Mother, Rebecca Walton; father, Marcus Walton and sister, Carrie Angus

Hobbies: Driving, camping, swimming, baking, walking

Comments: Happy to be here at St. Pat’s!

Raymond Wisecup