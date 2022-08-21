Perry Schools look to build momentum during new school year

Everyone will be back in their own buildings when school starts next week for the Perry Community School District.

When school started last year, the high school shared its building with the middle school students as the middle school was being renovated. Superintendent Clark Wicks said the middle school students will be back in their own building to start the new school year on Aug. 23.

Grades 1-12 will start on Aug. 23. Half of the kindergarten classes will start on Aug. 24 with the other half on Aug. 25. The first day for all of the kindergarten classes will be Aug. 26.

“Overall, I’m emphasizing one key thing and that’s momentum,” Wicks said before the start of a new school year. “I think the thing that we’re most excited about is that we're gradually getting back to normal.”

Other new initiatives include the addition of a bus tracker system and a new cell phone policy.

Wicks said the new tracker system will gradually be implemented and will allow the district to “know where all of the students are and then on what bus everyday.”

“That’s going to be important because when you have a student who’s lost, we need to know where they are so we can help the parents get to the right spot,” he added.

The new cell phone policy, which was recently approved by the school board, will be implemented on the first day of school. Middle and high school students will place their cell phones in a basket when they enter the classroom, Wicks said, “so we can focus on our standards and our student learning and teaching.”

Wicks also reemphasized momentum when it comes to increasing student test scores.

“We’re making an assertive effort to have our Professional Learning Communities be a well-functioning and well-oiled machine as we look at student growth and student data and being able to respond to that data with differentiated instruction,” Wicks said. “We want to catch momentum with student success.”

That success will start on the first day of school.

“I’m always excited to get the year started,” Wicks said.

A number of new faces will also be in the hallways when school starts this week.

Get to know the new teachers at Perry Schools

Paige Davidson

Position: Kindergarten

Year graduated from college: 2019, University of Dubuque

Degree: Elementary Education - reading, math, coaching endorsements

Experience: Three years total, one year in 2nd and two years in 4/5

Family: I live in Perry with my husband Brentlee, daughter Frankie and two poodles Duke and Nelson.

Hobbies: Reading, playing tennis and volleyball, playing with Frankie

Comments: I am so excited to be in Perry.

Chase Fletcher

Position: Elementary reading interventionist

Year graduated from college: 2020, University of Dubuque

Degree: BS Elementary Education (K-6)

Experience: I was a district employee for Urbandale the last two years filling long-term substitute positions.

Family: I have a 2-year-old dog

Hobbies: I play guitar, have been learning banjo and am restoring a 1975 200cc motorcycle.

Brooke Kingsley

Position: 2nd grade

Year graduated from college: 2020, Iowa State

Degree: Elementary Education

Experience: ½ year as a Title 1 interventionist at Perry, one year as a 2nd grade teacher at Panorama Elementary

Family: Two sisters, mom and dad, husband

Hobbies: Golf, reading, drinking coffee

Comments: Glad to be back teaching at Perry Elementary with my husband and mom!

Luke Kisker

Position: Elementary PE

Year graduated from college: 2019, University of Northern Iowa

Degree: Phys Ed

Experience: Half a year of student teaching and one year of substitute teaching

Family: Three brothers, one older, one identical twin and one younger

Hobbies: Watching/playing sports and spending time with friends and family

Comments: I’m excited to start my career here in Perry!

Shannon Koch

Position: 4th grade

Year graduated from college: 2019, Faith Baptist Bible College

Degree: BS Elementary Education

Experience: One year of subbing (2021-22)

Family: Husband, Ryan. He also teaches at Perry, 7th grade science

Hobbies: Fly fishing, hiking, doing puzzles, sports

Torian Lee

Position: Title 1 math

Year graduated from college: 2021, UNI

Degree: Elementary Ed, minor in Mathematics

Experience: Taught one year in Waterloo, 7th grade math

Family: One brother, one sister, mom and dad

Hobbies: Sports, traveling, concerts

Comments: Go Bluejays!

Meg Menke

Position: 1st grade

Year graduated from college: 2007, Wartburg College

Degree: Elementary Education, Masters in Education

Experience: Seven years - five in special education, two in 1st grade

Family: Husband, Ned and three kids, Pierce, Brynn and Miles

Hobbies: Cooking, bike rides and walks with my family, reading

Comments: I’m returning to 1st grade after spending eight years at home raising my kids.

Rachel Rothmeyer

Position: Title reading

Year graduated from college: 2017, Iowa State

Degree: Elementary Ed with reading, ELA endorsements

Experience: Four years in 2nd grade, one year in 4th

Family: My mom and dad live in Perry. I have a brother who attends ISU. I also have a corgi named Evie!

Hobbies: Reading, watching TV and spending time with friends and family

Brittany Rydstrom

Position: School counselor

Year graduated from college: 2021, Buena Vista University

Degree: Master in Education

Experience: Six years as a behavior interventionist

Family: Spouse (Meghan), husky mix (Gus), mastiff (Hagrid)

Hobbies: Reading, video games, Dungeons and Dragons

Kersten Seeger

Position: PK

Year graduated from college: 1997, Drake University

Degree: Bachelor of Science - Elementary Education

Experience: Taught 3-4-year-old preschool, early childhood coordinator for a family resource center

Family: Married and have two sons

Hobbies: Reading and being outdoors

Cameron Smith

Position: High school social studies

Year graduated from college: 2019/2021, ISU/Upper Iowa

Degree: Political Science/Social Studies

Experience: Two years special ed associate at Waukee

Family: Mark (Father), Melanie (Mother), Marshall (Brother), Harrison (Brother)

Hobbies: Camping, hiking

Comments: My mother is a teacher at Van Meter

Martha Stetzel

Position: 7th grade special education

Year graduated from college: 2016, Iowa

Degree: Masters

Experience: Four years teaching in West Des Moines

Family: Recently married and have two dogs

Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family

Nick Wailand

Position: Elementary PE

Year graduated from college: 2022, UNI

Degree: Physical Education

Experience: Half a year of student teaching

Family: Too many siblings to county, ranging from 54-14 years old

Hobbies: Sports and hanging out with friends and family, traveling

Comments: I cannot wait to bring new and fun ideas into the classroom.

Ashley Webb

Position: High School English

Year graduated from college: 2022, University of Northern Iowa

Degree: BA in Secondary English Education

Experience: Three years as a writing tutor at UNI

Family: I come from a family of teachers - dad teaches at Ames High, mom is an association at Roland-Story, brother is in college for teaching

Hobbies: Singing and choreographing for local theater troops, writing and publishing my first novel

Comments: I am excited to become a part of the Perry community!

Rachel Zwick