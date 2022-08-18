¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival set to return Aug. 27

COURTESY OF HISPANICS UNITED FOR PERRY

Hispanics United for Perry will host its annual Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. This year, the festival will be held in Pattee Park at the bandshell area located on the west side of the park. Food and other booths will be set up in the parking lot and grassy area next to the stage on West 5th Street. Children's activities will also be located in the same parking lot.

The festivities will kick off with a parade. Parade participants will line up at 9:30 a.m. at 12th and Willis, for a 10 a.m. start. The route will follow Willis Avenue, turning south on West 3rd Street, then turning onto Park RD, and one more turn north on West 5th Street to finish in front of the stage.

Activities for kids this year include a dunk tank, petting zoo, giant bubbles, lottery, foam blaster, balloon figures, free books donated by the Perry Public Library and pony rides.

Amanda Solis, originally from the city of Texas, will pay tribute to Selena performing her music. Other performers will include DJ Lizz and DJ Luis Mejia, DJ Ángel, Del Cid, DJ Alidra and Los Dos de la Banda. The host of the festival will be Maria Elisa Campos and DJ Juanito. The festival will also feature local acts and personalities like Los Laureles dance group and Quinceañeras.

The general schedule will include:

9:30 a.m. – Parade prep at designated area at 12th and Willis

10 a.m. – Parade will go on Willis Avenue to W 3rd Street, then down Park Rd and back to finish on W 5th Street.

11 a.m. – Welcome by Mayor John Andorf

11:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. Music entertainment

11 a.m. – 5 pm. Children's activities

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Food vendors and much more

2 p.m. H.U.P. Award

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival is the main fundraising event for HUP, and is used to support higher education through scholarships for high school graduates and other adults. To support the HUP scholarship fund, send contributions payable to HUP to Rosa Gonzalez P.O. Box 254 Perry, IA 50220

"Our wish is that ¡Viva Perry! (will) be a vibrant festival as well as a wonderful opportunity to show pride in our town and community," HUP organizers said.