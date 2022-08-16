Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 23, 30 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in August at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Back to School Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 on 2nd Street.

Check out the Perry Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday, but especially on the Third Thursday of the month for special events. Back to School Night will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18. Community members are invited to bring donations for the New Opportunities Back to School Supply Drive. Donations can be dropped off at the Perry Chamber of Commerce tent. Needed supplies include No. 2 pencils, pencil cases, erasers, small sharpeners, markers, dry erase markers, Clorox wipes, two pocket folders, crayons, black Sharpies, headphones, glue sticks, colored pencils, highlighters, rulers, backpacks, box of tissues, hand sanitizer, pipe cleaners. Keep watching for more information on the Perry Farmers' Market Facebook page.

Perry Firefighters Association Supper

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Perry Farmers Market, 2nd Street.

The Perry Firefighters Association will be grilling during Back To School Night at the Perry Farmers Market on Thursday, Aug. 18. The menu includes a choice of cheeseburger/hamburger, brat, hot dog or pork loin sandwich plus chips and a drink for $5.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Community Center Recreation Area, Granger.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The third movie to be shown will be "Sing 2" on Aug. 19 and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck will also be on hand. "Spiderman: No Way Home" will wrap up the series at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20.

Granger Days

Aug. 27 in Granger.

Granger Days will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park. There are many fun events planned for people of all ages which include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, chicken bingo, dunk tank, axe throwing, trivia, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor village, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton, beer garden, food trucks, a movie in the park and fireworks. Find a full schedule on the Granger Days Facebook page.

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Pattee Park.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 in a new location at Pattee Park. The parade will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. The parade, open to anyone looking to participate, will go down 10th Street and Willis to Pattee Park. Kids activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other activities include music, dancers, food, vendors and more throughout the day.

Community Food Drive

July 11 – Aug. 31 at Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Campus, 501 12th St., Perry.

Residents at Spring Valley Campus are hosting a food drive through Aug. 31 to give back to the Perry community and they invite the public to participate. Donations will benefit the Perry Food Pantry and those they serve. Items needed include: protein, canned meat and fish, canned fruit, veggies, soup and pasta sauce, breakfast items, including cereal, 100% fruit juice, paper and personal products, like toothpaste, soap and toilet paper. Donations can be dropped off at the northeast entrance to Spring Valley Campus. For more information, contact Carm Staker at 928-848-8378.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.