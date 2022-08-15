Dallas County Fair Queen Makenzie Dresback competes at Iowa State Fair

COURTESY OF IOWA STATE FAIR

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Makenzie Dresback, the 2022 Dallas County Fair Queen, competed at the Iowa State Fair Queen contest on Saturday, Aug. 13. Dresback is a 2022 graduate of Woodward-Granger High School.

The Dallas County Fair Queen was one of 102 contestants in this year’s competition, held on Saturday at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage. All had been crowned queen of their respective county fairs prior to the state fair.

Mary Ann Fox, 18, of Mitchell County, was crowned the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen by Tennie Carlson, president of the Fair Board, and McKenna Henrich, the 2021 Fair Queen.

Annabelle Newton, of Benton County, was named first runner-up. Second runner-up was Reagan Schneiter, of Jones County. Megan Swan, of Davis County, was named third runner-up.

Halle Evans, of Union County, was given the Outstanding Leadership Award. Addie Burkett, of Madison County, was given the Personality Plus Award. Bridgett Murphy, of Taylor County received the Queen Alumni Award in honor of Julie Wolterman.

Judging is based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm and poise.